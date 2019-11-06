14 dogs rescued in Town of Florida

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 14 Shih-Tzu dogs have been rescued from a cruelty situation in the Town of Florida, according to Montgomery County SPCA.

The Montgomery County SPCA was called Wednesday morning to assist on a case of alleged animal cruelty and neglect in the Town of Florida. A caller tipped off police of the situation at the home, upon which animal control was brought in to respond.

MCSPCA arrived to the home to pick up the 5 adult dogs and 9 puppies. Shelter Manager Ashley Weil told NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson the dogs were living in appalling conditions, covered in their own feces and urine.

The owner of the dogs surrendered them to the organization, and they are being groomed and cared for at MCSPCA until they will be put up for adoption.