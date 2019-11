ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Grassroot Givers held its 13th Annual ‘Day of Simple Giving at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church this weekend.

The event consists of hundreds of volunteers coming together to assemble gift bags for local groups in need.

Some bags included books for our troops, toiletry kits, and household items.

The fundraiser will benefit local food pantries, Albany City Schools, Albany Housing Coalition, Norma Chapman Center, Boys and Girls Club, and many more!