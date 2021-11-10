1,397 new cases of COVID in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 877

5-9 years: 1,380

10-14 years: 1,335

15-19 years: 887

20-29 years: 2,377

30-39 years: 2,641

40-49 years: 1,954

50-59 years: 1,992

60-69 years: 1,467

70-79 years: 729

80+ years: 424

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,441 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,847,996 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,815 new individuals have tested positive with 2,402,935 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.05%

Hospitalizations

There are 515 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 143 patients intubated. There are 181 patients of the 515 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1,397

Total Cases: 808,601

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,719

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 1,397

Total Cases: 58,744

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 398

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 39

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,427

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 325

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 106

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,842

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,677

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,896

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 321

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,539

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Higher Education

There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.