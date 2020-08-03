13-year-old from Troy wins U.S. Census Teen Video Contest

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Aspiring videographer, 13-year-old Nicholas Bufi, tells locals if they care about roads, healthcare, and education they should reply to the 2020 Census, in his video submission to the U.S. Census Teen Video Contest. The contest was announced this spring by The Arts Center of the Capital Region and Rensselaer County Complete Count Committee.

A Troy native, Bufi, will be going into ninth grade at Troy High School this fall, he along with 17 other teens submitted videos for the contest. Four runners up were picked.

“The message that I hope all people will take away from the video is that your voice matters and every person counts. Before I started the project, I didn’t know too much about the census, but I made it my goal to know a lot more about it and to make a video that was educational and that told people why they should take the census,” says Bufi.

The Arts Center of the Capital Region and Rensselaer County Complete Count Committee started looking for creative and inspiring videos in May when they called on teens between the ages of 13 and 19 to submit entries. The goal was to engage teens spending a lot of time at home when the state shut down because of the coronavirus.

“Every entry was a wonderful example of the creativity in Rensselaer County, and determining the winners was tough. Video production is a wonderful way for teens to express their creativity and stay engaged in their community. I hope everyone who participated keeps on making movies,” says Elizabeth Reiss, CEO of the Arts Center.

Bufi, will be receiving a $1k cash prize provided by the Troy Savings Bank Charitable Foundation. The four runners up were Tobiah Gieser, 16, of Castleton; Benjamin Thomas Corey, 19 of Johnsville; Maria Rice, 18, of Schaghticoke; and James Dudek, 14, of Troy. They will each receive a $100 cash prize.

The Arts Center and the Rensselaer County Complete Count Committee is asking for help picking the video for “People’s Choice.” To vote visit YouTube or Facebook.

Nicholas Bufi’s video submission