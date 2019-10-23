13-year-old arrested for making threat against Schuylerville School District

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a threat made in the Schuylerville Central School District Tuesday around 4:00 p.m.

Police say the threat was made via Snapchat.

Upon further investigation, Saratoga County Sheriff’s arrested a 13-year-old juvenile with making a terroristic threat (class D felony).

The boy was processed at the Milton Station and released to the custody of a parent. He was referred to Family Court for additional action.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Schuylerville Central School District for quickly reporting the incident to authorities and making the safety of students as a top priority.