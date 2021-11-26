128 new positive cases and 3 new hospitalizations in Albany County’s November 26 COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, November 25, 75.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.7%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 33,876 to date, with 128 new positive cases identified since Thursday, November 25. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 120.4. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate remained at 5.0% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now down to 6.9%.

There are now 646 active cases in the county, down from 649 Thursday, November 25. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,243 from 1,251. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 33,230 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 122 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Thursday, November 25, and there is a total of 41 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two. Five of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, up from four Thursday, November 25. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 441 since the outbreak began.

“This is the third consecutive day we’ve reported new daily COVID infections in the triple digits, after reporting an alarming 188 new cases just yesterday. Unfortunately, we will likely see even higher numbers stemming from Thanksgiving celebrations,” said County Executive McCoy.

“As we’re already dealing with the latest spike in infections here in Albany County, we’re getting reports of a new mutated variant of the Coronavirus identified in South Africa and a growing list of other countries that could be even more contagious and dangerous than the Delta variant. This underscores the need for everyone to keep their guards up, to wear masks indoors, and to get vaccinated or get the booster shot. It’s also critical that the state makes testing far more accessible for those who cannot afford the tests that are available right now,” he continued.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics

(please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Tuesday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Albany International Airport (exact location TBD) Albany Shaker Rd, Colonie, NY



Thursday, December 2, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Menands Union Free School 19 Wards Lane, Menands, NY



Wednesday, December 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Blue Creek Elementary School 100 Clinton St., Latham, NY



Monday, December 13, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Guilderland Elementary School 2225 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY



Tuesday, December 14, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School 100 Elbel Court, Albany, NY



Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sand Creek Middle School 329 Sand Creek Road, Albany, NY



Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.