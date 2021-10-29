122 new positive cases in Albany County COVID report, October 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 72.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 31,245 to date, with 122 new positive cases identified since October 28. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases jumped to 89.4.

Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 3.4% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.6%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 38 had close contacts to positive cases, 78 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and six are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 538 active cases in the county, up from 512 on October 28. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,078 from 1,026. So far 97,809 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 30,707 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 94 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were five new hospitalizations since October 28, and there are now a total of 39 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two. Nine of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, unchanged from October 28. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 423 since the outbreak began.

“Today is the third consecutive day of increasing numbers of new daily COVID cases in the triple digits. As the virus continues to spread at this rate, I’m urging everyone to stay vigilant ahead of Halloween celebrations. It was around this time last year when temperatures started to drop and we saw the beginning of the winter surge of infections,” said County Executive McCoy. “The best way we can prevent another winter spike this year is by getting more people vaccinated, getting more booster shots in arms, and wearing masks indoors and at large gatherings.”

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.