120 adults graduating from Capital Region BOCES

News
Posted: / Updated:
Aalleigha Stevens Cohoes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 120 area adults are expected to graduate from the Capital Region BOCES program and enter the field of healthcare.

The adults from this year’s class have completed either a 10-month, full-time, 18-month, or part-time practical nursing program that encompassed more than 1,100 hours of training that prepared them to take the certification exam to become licensed practical nurses (LPNs). Most have done so while holding down jobs and caring for their families.

The adults will graduate during a ceremony on July 15 starting at 7 p.m. at the Times Union Center in Albany.

