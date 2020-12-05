12-year-old Rochester boy designs cleats to be worn by Packers’ running back Aaron Jones

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– Cleats designed by a 12-year-old boy from Rochester will make their N.F.L. debut on December 6.

Ethan Haley designed the shoes as part of the N.F.L’s “My Cause my Cleats” campaign.

He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago after doctors found a tumor in his brain.

Ethan found comfort in drawing and submitted his design to the N.F.L.

It was eventually chosen by packers running back Aaron Jones.

“I don’t know if it’s really hit home for us, it’s really exciting we’re super proud of him, being able to use his talents for something in this regard that can be worn for a good cause.” Nate Haley, Ethan’s Dad

The Packers will take on the Eagles tomorrow in a game the Haley family won’t forget.