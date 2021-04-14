12-year-old boy dies after trying viral ‘blackout challenge’

News

by: Kim Posey/KDVR,

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Joshua Haileyesus, a 12-year-old Colorado boy hospitalized after participating in the viral “blackout challenge,” has died. “After fighting the good fight on life support for 19 days, Joshua has gone off to be with the Lord,” an update on the family’s GoFundMe said.

“Your prayers and your love have comforted us and we are grateful for your support.”

Joshua was found struggling to breathe on the bathroom floor in late March. His twin brother attempted to resuscitate him before first responders arrived at the home.

The “blackout challenge” has been around for years, daring participants to choke themselves to the point of passing out in order to gain a sense of euphoria. 

The dangerous challenge, which also goes by the names “pass-out challenge,” “the game of choking,” or “speed dreaming,” is gaining popularity on TikTok.

In March, Joshua’s father, Haileyesus Zeryihun, warned against the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire