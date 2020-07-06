12-year-old boy, 69-year-old man killed in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man have been killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn. The fire started just before 2 a.m. Monday on the top floor of a five-story apartment building in the Flatbush neighborhood.

The young boy and the 69-year-old man were pronounced dead at area hospitals. Their names were not immediately released.

An 82-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were hospitalized with injuries from the fire. A Fire Department spokesperson says five firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES