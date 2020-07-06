12-year-old boy, 69-year-old man killed in Brooklyn fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic fire_1526163843005.jpg.jpg

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man have been killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn. The fire started just before 2 a.m. Monday on the top floor of a five-story apartment building in the Flatbush neighborhood.

The young boy and the 69-year-old man were pronounced dead at area hospitals. Their names were not immediately released.

An 82-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were hospitalized with injuries from the fire. A Fire Department spokesperson says five firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG