12-year-old airlifted to Albany Med after snowmobile crash

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash in Albany County.

State Police say just before 3 p.m., the boy struck a tree and was ejected from the snowmobile near Ravine Road and White Birch Pond in the Town of Berne.

Troopers say he broke his femur and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

