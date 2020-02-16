12-year-old airlifted to Albany Med after snowmobile crash

Score: #4 Syracuse 15, UAlbany 3

Location: Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Records: UAlbany (0-1); Syracuse (2-1)

Short Story: UAlbany women's lacrosse opens its 2020 season suffering a tough defeat at head coach Katie Rowan Thomson's alma mater, Syracuse.

Key Stats

Coach Rowan Thomson: "We were able to gain valuable experience in today's matchup against a top-five team. We scheduled a tough nonconference schedule to begin the season to enable our players to grow and compete, and every opportunity will help us moving forward. I'm proud of how hard the team played today, and we had players really step up to specific challenge and assignments. We are looking forward to getting back to work as we prepare for Yale next weekend."

Recap

Kicking off the 2020 season with the first of three-straight road games, the University at Albany women's lacrosse team paid a visit to #4 Syracuse, head coach Katie Rowan Thomson's alma mater. Against the Orange, the Great Danes fell behind in the first half and ultimately lost by a final score of 15-3.

The Orange were playing their third game of the season, and were just coming off a loss at home against fellow America East opponent Stony Brook, who was ranked #12 at the time. The Seawolves upset the Orange by a final score of 17-16 despite a furious comeback attempt for Syracuse that fell just short.

After a scoreless eight minutes to start the first half, Syracuse first found the back of the net on a free position attempt with 22:00 to go. It kicked off an 11-0 run for the Orange that lasted into the second half.

Syracuse took an 8-0 lead into halftime, outshooting the Great Danes 22-4 over the first 30 minutes. The Orange opened the second half scoring three more unanswered goals, before 2019 America East Rookie of the Year Hailey Carroll put UAlbany on the board with 19:28 remaining in the second off of a setup from 2018 America East Rookie of the Year Kendra Harbinger.

The Orange scored each of the next four goals to take a 15-1 lead with 11:35 remaining. Julia Imbo scored with 7:18 remaining, and Jordyn Marr scored the final goal of the game, her first since March 30, 2019 against Binghamton, to make the final score 15-3.

UAlbany was held to just 12 total shots all game, and went 0-3 on free position attempts. Syracuse recorded 33 total shots in the game, went 3-6 on free position attempts, and held a narrow, 11-8 advantage in draw controls.

Next: UAlbany next visits Yale on Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m.