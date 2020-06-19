12 shot, 1 killed in a span of 24-hours, Albany police investigating string of shootings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating five shootings that killed one man and left twelve others with non-life threatening injuries in the span of 24 hours.

9:30 p.m. Thursday: The latest in the string of shootings occurred at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police were made aware of the shooting after a 28-year-old man walked into the emergency room at Albany Medical Center around 9:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Second and Judson Streets. This is the fifth shooting location in Albany within a span of 24 hours. One of those shootings earlier Thursday was a homicide.

4:00 PM Thursday: 34-year-old man has died Thursday afternoon in the hospital as a result of multiple gunshot wounds at a shooting on Third Street and Quail Street. Albany Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

2:00 PM Thursday: At around 2 p.m. there was a shooting in the area of Westerlo and Grand Streets. A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Albany Medical Center.

1:50 AM Thursday: Eight people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the area of Albany Street and Broadway just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

12:30 AM Thursday: About two hours before on Second Street and Judson, police found two others with gunshot wounds.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins told NEWS10 ABC that there has been roughly a 300 percent increase in gun violence this year in Albany.

In the past 24 hours a total of 13 people were shot— 12 injured and 1 killed.

Police said anyone with any information is asked to call 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

