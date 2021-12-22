12 Rensselaer County businesses charged in underage drinking sting

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twelve Rensselaer County businesses were charged after being caught selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21 during two different underaged drinking enforcement details. The enforcement details were by the New York State Police and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

In total, 20 businesses were checked for compliance. During the sting, businesses are checked with an underage person who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.

Businesses not in compliance:

Stewart’s Shop, Main Avenue in Wynantskill

Village Discount Wine & Liquor, Main Avenue in Wynantskill

CVS, 74 Main Avenue in Wynantskill

Hannaford, Main Avenue in Wynantskill

Cumberland Farms, Pawling Avenue in Troy

Cumberland Farms, Campbell Avenue in Troy

Tipsy Moose, Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy

Mobil Jiff-e Mart I, NY 43 in Averill Park

BM Petroleum & Food Mart, Church Street in Nassau

Sycaway Mart, Hoosick Street in Troy

Cobble Pond Farms, NY 2 in Cropseyville

Pittstown Grocery Sunoco, NY 7 in Johnsonville

Businesses in compliance:

Speedway, 1825 Columbia Turnpike in Castleton-on Hudson

Stewart’s Shop, 1811 Columbia Turnpike in Castleton-on-Hudson

Fast Food Express, Main Avenue in Wynantskill

Beer Universe, Main Avenue in Wynantskill

Raizada Fuel, Main Avenue in Wynantskill

Villa Valenti Pub, 729 Pawling Avenue in Troy

Averill Park Citgo, NY 43 in Averill Park

In the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office investigation, five employees were charged with selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.