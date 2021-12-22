12 Rensselaer County businesses charged in underage drinking sting

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twelve Rensselaer County businesses were charged after being caught selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21 during two different underaged drinking enforcement details. The enforcement details were by the New York State Police and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.
In total, 20 businesses were checked for compliance. During the sting, businesses are checked with an underage person who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.
Businesses not in compliance:
- Stewart’s Shop, Main Avenue in Wynantskill
- Village Discount Wine & Liquor, Main Avenue in Wynantskill
- CVS, 74 Main Avenue in Wynantskill
- Hannaford, Main Avenue in Wynantskill
- Cumberland Farms, Pawling Avenue in Troy
- Cumberland Farms, Campbell Avenue in Troy
- Tipsy Moose, Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy
- Mobil Jiff-e Mart I, NY 43 in Averill Park
- BM Petroleum & Food Mart, Church Street in Nassau
- Sycaway Mart, Hoosick Street in Troy
- Cobble Pond Farms, NY 2 in Cropseyville
- Pittstown Grocery Sunoco, NY 7 in Johnsonville
Businesses in compliance:
- Speedway, 1825 Columbia Turnpike in Castleton-on Hudson
- Stewart’s Shop, 1811 Columbia Turnpike in Castleton-on-Hudson
- Fast Food Express, Main Avenue in Wynantskill
- Beer Universe, Main Avenue in Wynantskill
- Raizada Fuel, Main Avenue in Wynantskill
- Villa Valenti Pub, 729 Pawling Avenue in Troy
- Averill Park Citgo, NY 43 in Averill Park
In the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office investigation, five employees were charged with selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.