12 more coronavirus cases tied to Essex Center outbreak

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health confirmed 12 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all tied to the ongoing outbreak at Essex Center in Elizabethtown.

Of those cases, one was of a staff member, and 11 came from residents.

Those confirmed cases were all found after a re-swabbing of all Essex Center staff and residents, which occurred on Tuesday. Those tests also found 86 negatives, with nine results still pending.

At present, 23 Essex County residents have tested positive. Most of those are part of 73 cases at Essex Center, not all of whom are Essex County residents. The center breaks down into 29 positive cases among staff, 43 among residents and one of a person in contact with a staff member.

The outbreak has also been responsible for four deaths.

Earlier Wednesday, Essex County asked all nursing homes in the county to suspend all visitation operations for the next 14 days.

