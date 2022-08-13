ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An early-morning Saturday fire on Spring Street in Albany left 12 people in distress and the American Red Cross says that it gave the individuals immediate aid.

Three households on Spring Street were burned, said the Northeastern New York Chapter of the Red Cross. Seven adults and five children (ages 2, 10, 12, 15 and 17) were given fiscal assistance for shelter, food and clothing.

Volunteers also offered poignant support and health services. Red Cross says staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they steer the road to recovery.