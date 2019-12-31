12/31/19: Breezy with Some sun to start the New Year

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Snow squalls moving through this evening with gusty winds and less than an inch of snow for most will bring poor driving conditions early. However, after 9-10pm these should be east and we will see improving conditions.

Highs for Wednesday look to be similar to today with many of us reaching the mid to upper 30’s, however we will see gusts through the afternoon up to 35 mph.

High pressure will be building in which will promote better breaks for sunshine on Wednesday.

Our next round of wet weather moves in on Friday and into Saturday with rain. Temperatures will be mild into the low to mid 40’s. The rain may end as a little wet snow Saturday night as temperatures fall to near freezing. Cooler Sunday with breezy conditions and some sunshine. Much cooler by early next week with highs back into the 20’s with perhaps a few snow showers for Monday.

Have a safe and happy New Year!

-Rob