12/3/2019: Snowstorm ends, but not before 2 feet over 3 days

Good news… the snow is finally ending! Outside of a few flakes flying over Bennington and Berkshire Counties, we’re done with the wintry weather.

Snowfall totals were impressive, with many sitting at 2 feet of snow or more!

The most snow fell from the Catskills/Mohawk River Valley and into Albany and surrounding towns. It will rank as a Top 5 December Snowstorm in Albany.

As this system moves east, away from the Capital Region, expect gradually improving conditions, though temperatures will stay cool for the next several days.

Tuesday afternoon is actually shaping up to be mostly sunny for many. With glare off of all the fresh snow it’s not a bad idea to have the sunglasses.

Wednesday will feature more clouds and the chance for a few afternoon and evening snow showers. At this point, we’re not expecting much in the way of accumulation.

The next several days look cold, with lows near 20 and daytime highs in the mid 30’s. Next Sunday and Monday, we turn somewhat warmer with a chance for rain on Monday.