12/22/2020: A few snow showers for a festive feel today

Melting snow last night and freezing temps this morning led to some slick spots across most of the News10 area earlier today. The National Weather Service warned of black ice and patchy dense fog.

This afternoon and evening, a few scattered snow showers are possible. Don’t expect much in the way of accumulation, as any activity will be light and passing. Highs will be in the upper 30’s.

More refreeze and slippery conditions are possible tonight as we dip into the low 20’s or upper teens Wednesday morning. The afternoon will feature some sun and highs near freezing.

All eyes are on Thursday, as a big system looks to bring wind, warmth, and a whole lot of rain to the region. That will cause some melting snow, leading to some flooding concerns. Take a look at forecast snow cover before the rain arrives:

And after:

We could still have a few slushy inches left on the ground by the time temperatures drop back below freezing Christmas morning. That means the last of the storm could briefly produce a quick burst of snow. A fresh coating atop the slush? A White Christmas still looks in play!

Temps fall throughout the Christmas holiday, down into the 20’s by the afternoon. Leftover snow showers and flurries could pass by throughout the day. The following weekend looks cold, with another chance for rain and snow by Monday.



Happy Holidays!



-Matt