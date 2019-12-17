12/17/19: Snow (Heavy at Times), Mixing South?

Get the snow brushes and shovels ready as snow falls this morning and through your evening commute home. We’re already starting with snow-covered roads and the snow will continue to accumulate through tonight.

Some mixing can start as early as 10-11 AM (mainly Saugerties-south). This can mean some wet snow, a wintry mix and even possibly pockets of freezing rain.

As the steady snow is heaviest this morning-we’ll find it lightens at times this afternoon & evening but don’t be caught off guard when a few bands can re-intensify just in time for the evening commute home. Some moments of mixing Albany-south can also make this slick…

The snow showers will start to wrap up by 6-8 PM but you’ll have plenty of shovel around town. Highest amounts with upslope in higher terrain!

Tomorrow can bring some flurries and scattered snow showers. Most will be light BUT some of the bands can bring moments of heavy snow and limit visibility. Bitter cold air settles in for the end of the week. Single digit lows starting Thursday morning will keep us shivering through Saturday morning. Thursday will be the coldest as subzero wind chills will be felt all day. Stay safe today and stay updated for the week ahead!