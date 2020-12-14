12/14/20: Blustery for Tuesday, then All Eyes on Wednesday Night

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Cool and damp for many today with temperatures stuck in the mid 30’s, even some light snow fell during the afternoon. Much colder and windy for Tuesday with temperatures struggling to get out of the 20’s and wind chills in the single digits and teens!

We have an approaching arctic boundary that will be pushing through tonight, along with this there could be a quick burst of snow that may give a coating of snow as it shifts south and east. Behind this feature temperatures are mighty cold!

The temperatures you see below will not be seen here in the Capital region as the airmass itself will be modified slightly as it moves across the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes, but it will certainly get your attention and it looks to stick around for several days.

Our mid-week system is already starting to take shape out west, this will most likely track south through the Gulf Coast states before moving towards the Mid-Atlantic. A stronger coastal storm will be developing Wednesday afternoon, the placement of that secondary storm development will be crucial to exactly what we will pick up here in the Capital Region.

As it stands right now, the further north you are, the less impactful this storm will be. The further south you are the more impacts will be felt, winter storm watches have already been issued for our southern Counties that includes Dutchess and Ulster counties, this is where the highest chances of seeing 7″+ of snow lies currently.

The map below depicts this nicely, however, the axis with most uncertainty is right over us here in Albany. The axis of heavy and moderate snow can still shift north or south, again, it all depends on the exact track of the incoming storm. But the likelihood of greater impacts will remain Albany south and east.

Cold air then moves in for Wednesday and the remainder of the week as temperatures will remain mainly in the low to mid 20’s with lows in the single digits and low teens. However, we do look to have a moderating trend into next weekend and the days leading up to Christmas. I encourage you to check back often for updates in regards to this storm potential, as we continue to get more model runs in the closer we get to the storm, the better handle we will have with this system. -Rob