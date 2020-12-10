12/10/2020: Milder with some rays of sunshine today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! A little wintry precipitation is still hanging on this morning. Temperatures are hovering around freezing. The precipitation is falling in the form of flurries, even some freezing drizzle through the lower terrain. The light flurry and drizzle activity will create some damp, possibly slick conditions on the roads.

The light wintry precipitation will wrap up early on. Then clouds will break to reveal some sunny rays by this afternoon. It’s already “warmer” outside. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s this afternoon.

Hanukkah begins at sun down. Sunset is 4:21 PM. We are expecting skies to remain partly cloudy as temperatures trend down through the 20s tonight.

Some of us may luck out and see the Northern Lights tonight. A strong geomagnetic storm erupted off of the Sun’s surface on December 7th. The energy is currently interacting with the Earth’s magnetic field. The result is the Aurora Borealis! The colorful dancing lights could be seen as far south of Upstate New York. Finger crossed there will be enough clearing. Find a dark spot away from city lights and look low in the northern sky. You might just see some faint colors.

The end of the week will end mild and tranquil. We will watch as a storm currently over the Southwest as it moves across the country. Rain shower chances will be on the rise beginning Saturday afternoon.

A chill is on the way behind the weekend rain chances. Highs will drop back into the 30s. Another winter storm could impact the Capital Region during the middle part of next week.