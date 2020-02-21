11th annual Glens Falls Brewfest set for March 7

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the 11th year, local and regional craft breweries from throughout upstate New York and beyond will be featured at the annual Glens Falls Brewfest at the Queensbury Hotel.

This year’s Brewfest is set for March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the hotel, with doors set to open at 3:30.

Participants will recieve souvenir tasting glasses to bring to the tables of different breweries to try beer and cider. Live music and food samples from local restaurants are also part of the package.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local nonprofits, including the Adirondack Theatre Festival, now in its 26th year of entertainment and arts in the city; and the Feeder Canal Alliance, which works to preserve and protect the condition and wildlife of Glens Falls’ Feeder Canal and Towpath Trail.

The night before the event, a pre-tasting of some craft beers and appetizers prepared by SUNY Adirondack’s culinary department and Artisinal Brew Works will be availible at Taps N Apps, held at “Seasoned,” SUNY Adirondack’s culinary arts restaurant in the first floor of 14 Hudson Ave. in Glens Falls. Tickets are priced at $65, with a limit of 70 tickets. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $45 in advance or $55 at the door, and can be purchased online at glensfallsbrewfest.org; via email at glensfallsbrewfest@gmail.com; or in person at Cooper’s Cave Ale Company. 2 Sagamore St. in Glens Falls.

A list of this year’s participating breweries has yet to be released.