117 more cases in Washington County COVID report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, November 12 Washington County released their daily COVID report.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,455 (+ 207)
- COVID Active Cases: 357 (+ 15)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 5,233 (+ 117)
- COVID Recovered: 4,824 (+ 103)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 14 (- 5)
- COVID Related Deaths: 52 (No Change)
117 new COVID cases were added/processed on Wednesday and Thursday – there were 103 new recoveries of active cases, with 14 current cases are hospitalized. 67 of the 117 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread, and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 50 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 21 had been fully vaccinated (12 received the Pfizer series, seven received the Moderna series and two received the J&J vaccine).