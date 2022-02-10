ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, a Saratoga man pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and drug charges before a judge in Albany. Officials say, Matthan Carroll, 36, pled guilty to distributing methamphetamine, making fake government identifications, and using a stolen identity to open a U.S. postal box.

Carroll admitted to sending meth through the U.S. mail and selling a total of 277.41 grams of the synthetic drug. Officials said Carroll opened a Clifton Park, P.O. Box using another person’s identity in order to receive mailed shipments of the drug.

Officials say Carroll also made two fake government identifications using another person’s personal identity, bearing his photograph. When sentenced Carroll could face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison, and a fine of up to $10 million.

In addition to his prison term, a mandatory two-year term for the aggravated identity theft conviction may be imposed, along with probationary release of at least 5 years to life. Carroll’s sentencing is scheduled on June 9 in Albany.