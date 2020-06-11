11-year-old wants to change the world one pledge at a time

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)— 11-year-old Nelson Sakwa watched the video of George Floyd. Sakwa was horrified at what he saw and wanted to make a change.

With the help of his best friend Vinny, they set about to find a way to do that. The two sixth graders put their heads together. Soon a pledge was born and an idea- Kids for Kids Against Racism.

Vinny and Nelson have been friends since third grade.

Sakwa went online and found change.org, where he posted his pledge. The two boys thought they might get 100 pledges. They turned out to be wrong when they met their goal of 2,500 within a few days. Now their goal is 5,000 from across the world.

Sakwa’s pledge is simple, “I want my minorities to have equal treatments everywhere.”

If you would like to sign his pledge go to change.org.

