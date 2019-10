ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany native Markus Williams isn’t even 16, let alone a teenager; but while he can’t drive a car, he can certainly box.

At just the age of 11, he finds himself with a record of 38-8. The young southpaw recently won, in his respective weight class, the Eastern Elite Qualifier Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

This serves as the third Olympic Trial qualifying event and solidifies him for a top-seed in the USA Championship tournament.