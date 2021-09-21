11 state landmarks to be lit purple, blue, red, and pink for annual #BeKind21 Campaign

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday announced that 11 state landmarks will be lit purple, blue, red and pink on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in celebration of Born This Way Foundation’s annual #BeKind21 Campaign to build kinder, more connected communities that foster mental wellness.

“Youth today face stressors to their mental health that were unfathomable to generations only a few decades ago,” Gov. Hochul said. “It is crucial that we encourage mental wellness among them and make sure they have access to resources to keep themselves safe and healthy. I want to thank Lady Gaga and Born This Way Foundation for their tireless work and let them know New York State is with them every step of the way.”

“I love my home state so much, and on September 21st, I am excited for the world to witness how New Yorkers lead and inspire with kindness. And as we celebrate the end of our #BeKind21 campaign, we continue the call to action to keep kindness going always,” said Lady Gaga, co-founder, Born This Way Foundation. “The world has been heavy recently, and at times things have felt so dark for so many people that it can be hard to find hope. So let’s lift each other up, and let’s light the way forward with kindness in New York, and everywhere.”

Landmarks to be lit include: