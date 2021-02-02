12 cocaine/fentanyl related overdoses and 2 deaths reported Monday in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twelve cocaine/fentanyl related overdoses and two deaths were reported Monday according to Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy.

Sheriff Murphy says his deputies responded to several calls which started Monday evening and lasted throughout the night. There were also several similar cases reported in Glens Falls. Three people were revived who were reportedly unresponsive before Narcan, a drug used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose, was administered.

One person who was revived did end up dying at Glens Falls Hospital. Murphy says they are doing more to better track overdoses.

He says he does not believe the cases are related other than the drug itself which is called blue heroin. The investigation into where the drugs originated from is ongoing.