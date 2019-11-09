11/9/19: Milder End to the Weekend

It was another much below normal afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 30’s… Get used to it though, because the chill is not going anywhere anytime soon… We do “warm up” back into the mid 40’s for Sunday before we are put back into the 30’s and even 20’s for highs by the middle of the week.

A warm front is to our north for the time being while high pressure is located to our southeast which is helping to bring in a more southerly flow of air and what helped up get a tough warmer this afternoon than where we were on Friday.

And because of this I do think we will see some sunshine to start your Sunday off. However, clouds look to increase through the afternoon and we will become partly to mostly cloudy later in the day.

There is a weak system now over the Dakotas that will swing through Sunday evening which could promote a few rain or snow showers later in the day on Sunday.

The focus of this moisture right now looks to remain north and west of Albany and that is where the best chance for a rain or snow mix will be for Sunday evening. Also, a little bit of upslope can’t be ruled out for those of you in the Berkshires, southern Vermont or the Taconics.

Most of Monday looks quiet, aside from a few flurries through the afternoon, we will remain mostly cloudy and cooler, back into the 30’s for highs.

Snow looks to develop by Monday evening and last through Monday night into Tuesday afternoon. South of Albany has the best chance for a rain/snow mix developing which would cut total accumulations back… However, it does appear at this early point that there is a high likelihood for a shovelable snow.

Behind this snow, some of the coldest air of the season will move in for Wednesday. Highs will rival all time record low high temperatures as we only expect to reach the upper 20’s.

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob