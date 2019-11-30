11/30/19: Major Winter Storm Moves into the Capital Region Sunday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A significant winter storm is set to move into the Capital Region beginning Sunday afternoon. This will bring widespread accumulations of a foot or more of snow by Tuesday morning which is why the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for much of the area beginning Sunday morning and lasting through 7am Tuesday.

Here is the storm system now, it is out West and it will come in in two phases, the first phase will begin Sunday afternoon with a burst of heavy snow between noon and 3pm.

Futurecast doing a very good job of depicting this initial push of moisture for Sunday afternoon.

The snow will continue through the afternoon and early evening on Sunday leading to totals by Sunday night of a general 3-6″ with local amounts closer to 9″…

However, Sunday night into Monday morning a coastal low will take over, we may see some warmer air trying to mix in in the upper levels of the atmosphere that could promote some mixing of sleet, that should remain confined south of I-90…

Once the coastal low gets going the snow will increase in intensity once again through the day on Monday… Increasing our snow totals through the afternoon.

When all is said and done most of us will see totals on the order of 8-12″… However, just west of Albany through the Helderbergs, Catskills and east into the Southern Greens and Northern Berkshires we could see 18-24″ of snow by Tuesday morning.

Snow showers will taper through Tuesday, but we will remain cold through Wednesday with a few flurries possible Wednesday afternoon. Thursday we should see a return to some sunshine with highs in the upper 30’s. Friday another system moves in with perhaps some snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning dropping our temperatures back by next weekend to near freezing.

Have a great Sunday and stay safe!

-Rob