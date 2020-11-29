11/29/2020: Cool and sunny Sunday, heavy rain for Monday

After a cold start, Sunday afternoon will feature mild temperatures and overall comfortable weather. High pressure is in control from the Mid Atlantic all the way through the Northeast, setting up a day of sunshine.

All that sun will help us climb to near-50 degree by the late afternoon. Clouds will build back into the region after midnight, preventing us from getting too cool overnight. Monday morning lows will be in the 30’s instead of the 20’s.

Rain will filter into the region by late morning ahead of a powerful system making its way up the East Coast. By Monday afternoon, pockets of heavy, soaking rain will have developed. They will linger well into the evening.

By the time the rain has taper off closer to midnight, much of the region will have picked up near an inch of rain. Some in the Catskills could get closer to 2 inches!

Lighter and more “on-and-off” showers are expected on Tuesday, along with breezy conditions. Highs both days will be unusually mild, peaking in the upper 50’s on Monday and low 50’s on Tuesday.

A mix of rain and snow showers is possible early Wednesday as the last of the moisture from this slow moving system departs. Lake effect snow is possible for the Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley Wednesday night and into Thursday. The rest of the region should stay cool, cloudy, and breezy… but dry.



Enjoy the sun wile it lasts!



-Matt