11/27/2020: Cool and quiet through the weekend

The system that brought all the Thanksgiving rain is pushing out to sea, and we’ll stay dry through the weekend!

Skies will stay mostly cloudy for most of Black Friday, with afternoon highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Expect a slightly cooler, though still mild, evening tonight. By Saturday morning, temperatures will have dropped into the upper 30’s for most. The Adirondacks, Greens, and Catskills could wind up within a couple degrees of freezing.

After a slightly cooler start, expect a slightly cooler day on Saturday! We’re calling for partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 40’s for the Tri-Cities.

Sunday should be especially sunny, with high pressure over top of us. Temperatures will range from around 30 in the morning, to the upper 50’s in the afternoon.

A quickly intensifying system will be approaching from the south, however, and by Monday it’ll bring rain and wind to the region. A couple inches of rain could fall over the course of the day.

Some moisture could stick around behind the main system and into the middle of the week. That means Tuesday will likely feature more wind and on and off showers.

Enough cold air could filter into the region Wednesday to set up a mix of rain and snow showers. Thursday looks dry, but still blustery and with only partly sunny skies.