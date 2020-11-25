11/25/2020: Cool and cloudy, rain on the way for Turkey Day

Some of us woke up to a bit of snow on this Thanksgiving Eve! North of Albany, many saw a coating to a half inch.

The wintry weather is getting out of here quickly. Warmer (kind of) air is moving in from the south behind the front that prompted the snow.

Highs today will end up in the mid 40’s, with most of the day featuring mostly cloudy skies. It could get a little blustery at times, with wind gusts pushing 25-30 miles per hour at times.

Around sunset, rain showers will push into the areas. That, coupled with the clouds and south wind, will prevent us from getting nearly as cold. Thanksgiving morning lows will range from 40 in the Capital District to the mid 30’s in the Adirondacks.

On and off rains showers stick around for much of the Thanksgiving holiday itself. In the morning, especially, pockets of steadier, heavier rain could develop south of I-90.

The rain will gradually taper off during the early afternoon, and we may get an hour or two of dry weather before sunset. High temperatures will peak in the low 50’s for most.

Black Friday will be quite comfortable, with morning lows in the 40’s, afternoon highs in the mid 50’s, and partly sunny skies. Saturday and Sunday will be a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 40’s.

Rain showers return Monday and linger into Tuesday.. .which is the first day of December! The year’s just flying by!



Happy Holidays!



-Matt