11/22/2020: Quick shot of wintry weather, then rainy through Monday

Sunday started out much colder! With most stations reporting lows in the 20’s, temperatures were 20-30 degrees colder than Saturday morning.

The cold air in place means that we should be cold enough to see at least some wintry weather ahead of our next weather system. Precipitation moves in around midday. Temperatures will be hovering right around freezing in the valleys, so most will see only a few snowflakes, and then a quick transition to cold rain. Hills and mountains, however, will be cold enough to support some more long-lived snow showers. Many could see a quick coating, and high spots in the Catskills and Adirondacks may see an inch or two.

Warm air moves in behind this first band of precipitation, and we should all warm to near 40 degrees. Any activity that’s left over this afternoon/evening will consist of scattered light rain. Overnight, we’ll struggle to get colder with clouds and a southeast wind in place. Steadier rain will overtake the region by sunrise, and roads qould be quite waterlogged for the morning commute!

Showers end by lunchtime on Monday. The rest of the day looks cool and breezy. Tuesday will feature a few lake effect snow showers in the Adirondacks. Most everyone else will see cold sunshine, with highs only in the 30’s.

Showers return late Wednesday and don’t let up until midday on Thanksgiving. By the afternoon, we should begin to see skies clear. At least temperatures will be agreeable, with highs in the low 50’s. Black Friday should be a stunner, by late-November standards at least, Expect partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and highs again near 50 degrees.



Happy Holidays!



-Matt