11/14/2020: Becoming sunny today, but rain and wind on the way

After a cool and cloudy start, expect more sun this afternoon. Highs will end up being only slightly warmer than current temps – in the mid to upper 40’s for most.

Skies will clear overnight. That, coupled with calm winds, will lead to an exceptionally cool evening. Expect lows in the 20’s for most, with teens possible in the Adirondacks.

South winds will pick up later on Sunday morning, helping us recover quickly. We’ll be back into the 40’s by lunchtime. Skies will turn overcast at that time, and we will see scattered showers during the early afternoon. By late afternoon/early evening, a line of heavier rain will approach from the west. This could be accompanied by gusty winds and perhaps even a rumble of thunder.

The rain will end late Sunday, but winds off Lake Ontario could prompt lake effect snow showers throughout the night and into Monday for the Adirondacks.

On Tuesday, a slight shift in wind direction means that a few of those snow showers could drift further into the Capital District and Western New England. Expect breezy, at times windy conditions, too.

Wednesday and Thursday both look dry, but cold. Lows will be in the 20’s and highs will not get out of the 30’s. 40’s are back in the mix for Friday, but there’s a slight chance for a few showers to go along with that subtle warm up.