11/12/19: AM Snow, Falling Temps & Gusty Winds

Grab the shovels in you live in the Adirondacks as you wake up to an easy 5-6″ of snow with some getting close to 8″ before it’s all said & done. Elsewhere we’ve gone from sleet & freezing rain to a changeover to snow showers. You can still have an few inches from Johnstown to Glens Falls into parts of the Taconics. Even with only an 1″ or so worth of snow in Albany before its all said & done-watch for icy roads, sidewalks and parking lots. Snow showers will exit by 10-11 AM with just a few lingering lake-effect bands this evening to the NW…

Temperatures will fall to make for a day in the 20s but it’ll feel quite blustery as winds gust 30-35 mph.

As we have record-breaking cold air coming in for early Wednesday-we’ll FEEL subzero with gusts still gusting 20-30 mph. Most wind chills can be as cold as -5 to -15 for the Capital Region but even colder wind chills near 15 to 20 BELOW zero can be expected towards higher terrain…

Sunshine is plentiful tomorrow but with this bitter cold air, bundle up! 27° will break the coldest high of 31 degrees for tomorrow and we’ll be close to record-tying lows Wednesday night in the low teens.

We’re still staying below average through the weekend but Friday will feel a little better before another plunge Saturday & Sunday…