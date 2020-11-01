11/1/2020: Rain, snow, and a lot of wind to kick off November

A weather system approaching from the west will bring showers and blustery winds to the region by the early afternoon.

As the cold front associated with the system approaches, a band of heavier rain is expected to form by the late afternoon. This could be accompanied by 35-45 mile per hour wind gusts. It could also get cold enough on the back side of the front to briefly produce snow in the hills and mountains.

Expect a lull overnight, before lake effect snow showers get going on Monday morning. These could come along with gusts of 40-50 miles per hour.

In the Adirondacks and greens, these could produce solid snowfall totals, generally ranging from 3 to 6 inches.

The Taconics, Berkshires, and western Catskills could all see 1 to 2 inches. In Albany and other valley locations, expect generally another coating to an inch of new snow. The biggest hazard isn’t necessarily the accumulating snow, but rather the lowered visibility on the roads that will result from the combination of wind and snow.

A stary snow shower may linger into Tuesday morning, but skies will clear going into the afternoon. Expect chilly conditions, with a bit of a breeze and highs in the upper 30’s or low 40’s on Election Day.

More mild air returns for the rest of the work week, and we may actually be back into the 60’s for next weekend! Enjoy the warmup!



-Matt