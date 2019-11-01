11/1/19: Historic Flooding to the NW, Very Strong Winds & Drying Out…

After some record-breaking heat for Halloween with a high of 75° at 9:32 PM last night-we’re now seeing the cold front clear to keep our temperatures in the 40s today with falling temps into the 30s tonight…

We’re done with the rain but we’re not done with the flooding or concern for damaging winds! Wind Advisory for all continues through tonight but the Capital District N &W are upgraded at 5 AM to a High Wind Warning for gusts that can approach 60+ mph.

Stay especially aware during your morning drive if your commute takes you through areas prone to flooding.

We’re seeing rivers crest at historic levels to the NW with concern for flooded roads. NEVER drive through standing water-you don’t know how deep it runs.

As we dry out, we can still see some light flurries/mixing in higher terrain. Sunshine will make the day look better but temperatures are dropping through the day to be mostly in the 40s but feel colder because of the winds.

Winds will continue to diminish overnight and the weekend will be drier & brighter with only some light snow showers to the NW Sunday possible. You’ll notice it’s quite cool this weekend & don’t forget to set those clocks back an hour before you head to bed Saturday night.