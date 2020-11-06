11/06/2020: Sunny and warm for the weekend

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Matt Mackie, and Tim Drawbridge

What a gorgeous day we enjoyed…. and, we have even more mild / warm weather in store….

Weather Headlines – Very Mild Temperatures / Near-Record High Temperatures

Some clouds will continue to stream in from the west tonight…. and look at how beautiful it is across the Eastern 2/3s of the US…. that’s going to be our for the next several days….





Surface Analysis – as of 4:33pm Friday

The Futurecast shows the gorgeous weather continuing Saturday….



Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Saturday at 7am (left) and at 5pm (right)

Highs will range from the mid and upper 60s into the lower 70s….



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Saturday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Saturday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

Another beauty for Sunday…. can NOT beat these temperatures for the first half of November….