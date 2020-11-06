11/06/2020: Sunny and warm for the weekend

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Matt Mackie, and Tim Drawbridge

What a gorgeous day we enjoyed…. and, we have even more mild / warm weather in store….

Weather Headlines – Very Mild Temperatures / Near-Record High Temperatures

Some clouds will continue to stream in from the west tonight…. and look at how beautiful it is across the Eastern 2/3s of the US…. that’s going to be our for the next several days….

Surface Analysis – as of 4:33pm Friday

The Futurecast shows the gorgeous weather continuing Saturday….

Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Saturday at 7am (left) and at 5pm (right)

Highs will range from the mid and upper 60s into the lower 70s….

Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Saturday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Saturday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

Another beauty for Sunday…. can NOT beat these temperatures for the first half of November….

Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Sunday at 1pm (left) and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Sunday (right)

