11/06/2020: Sunny and warm for the weekend

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Matt Mackie, and Tim Drawbridge
What a gorgeous day we enjoyed…. and, we have even more mild / warm weather in store….
Some clouds will continue to stream in from the west tonight…. and look at how beautiful it is across the Eastern 2/3s of the US…. that’s going to be our for the next several days….
The Futurecast shows the gorgeous weather continuing Saturday….
Highs will range from the mid and upper 60s into the lower 70s….
Another beauty for Sunday…. can NOT beat these temperatures for the first half of November….