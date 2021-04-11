109th Airlift Wing formally appoint new commander

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The new commander of the Soctia-based 109th Airlift Wing has been formally recognized. Colonel Christian E. Sander has led the wing since 2017, but his position was officially recognized in a limited ceremony at Stratton Air National Guard Base on Sunday.

Colonel Sander, a Lake George resident, had most recently served as the 109th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, the wing’s second in command.

He joined the 109th Airlift Wing in 1990,earned his commission as a second lieutenant in April of 1991, and is an accomplished command pilot with over 4,350 flying hours.

The Colonel’s military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal, the Combat Readiness Medal, the National Defense Service Ribbon, the Antarctic Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Attendance at the ceremony was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.