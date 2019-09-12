109th Airlift Wing Emergency Management Flight named best in the Air National Guard

STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y– The first of several LC-130 Hercules from the 109th Airlift Wing New York Air National Guard base in Schnectady New York takes off to Greenland in support of the National Science Foundation research projects. In addition to carrying cargo for science the 109th aircrews will conduct important ski-landing training […]

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 109th Airlift Wing’s Emergency Management Flight has been named the best in the Air National Guard.

According to the New York National Guard, Air Force emergency management personnel are trained to conduct response and recovery missions following a natural or man made disaster on their base or anywhere around the world. They are also responsible for training other Airmen in dealing with and surviving in disaster situations.

The 109th Airlift Wing’s seven emergency managers were recognized for training more than 1,100 New York Air National Guard members from two different units, and for rewriting the curriculum the Air Force uses to train emergency managers throughout the Air Force during 2018.

The unit was awarded the Colonel Frederick J. Reimer Award, which recognizes the best emergency manager flight in the Air National Guard.

The 109th Airlift Wing is based at the Stratton Air National Guard Base in Schenectady County.