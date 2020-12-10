109th Airlift Wing commander takes new job at the Pentagon

For the first time in 32 years, the 109th Airlift Wing will not be flying to Antarctica to support the research teams there due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Col. Michele Kilgore, commander of the 109th Airlift Wing since 2017, is taking a new job at the Pentagon. Col. Kilgore’s last day with the 109th is December 14. She will immediately start her new job as Political-Military Affairs Officer for the Joint Chiefs of Staff office for Strategic Plans and Policy for the Western Hemisphere Division.

“Col. Kilgore’s high level of enthusiasm, engagement, vision, and commitment in leading the unit over the past three years has kept the 109th Airlift Wing in the forefront of emerging arctic operations,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Trottier, the senior enlisted leader in the wing. “Her leadership has leveraged our wing to meet the needs of the recently released Air Force Arctic Strategy.”

Col. Christian Sanders was named the new commander and is currently deployed for Operation Deep Freeze until February 2021.

Wing commander Col. Rod Donaldson will lead the unit until Sander’s return.