106 new COVID cases in Albany County Sept. 28 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 106 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 86.4.

Of the new cases, 26 were in close contact with someone who tested positive, 76 did not know how they were exposed, four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 503 active cases in the county and 104 recoveries since Monday.

There were five new hospitalizations and a total of 32 county residents are hospitalized with the virus. There are nine patients in ICU’s, an increase of three. There are no new reported COVID deaths. The death toll for Albany County stands at 402 since the pandemic began.

“We continue to see the majority of those who are hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. Of the 32 residents in the hospital right now, 56.2% have not gotten a single shot, 3.1% are partially vaccinated and 40.6% are full vaccinated. And when you look at the combined data over the last month of our reporting, nearly 66% of all hospitalizations were unvaccinated individuals and 31% were fully vaccinated,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

As of Monday, 71.3% of all county residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now 82.4%.

Between September 19 and September 25, a total of 529 new COVID infections were identified. Of those analyzed, 236 were fully vaccinated, 252 were not and for 41 cases the vaccination status was unknown or the individual declined to respond.

Albany County is hosting a COVID vaccination clinic on October 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, 68 Grand Street.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.