Sony developing a wearable ‘air conditioner’ controlled by app

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whenever it’s hot anywhere with air conditioning is the place to be.

But what about when you’re out and about and don’t have a cool breeze? Well, you can soon get your AC to go.

Take a look at Sony’s mini AC. It’s hidden in a built-in pocket on a specially designed shirt.

It’s about the size of a smartphone, and Sony says the device can lower your body temperature by 23 degrees.

You can control the AC with an app. Sony says the device runs for 90 minutes when fully charged. So far, they’re only being sold in Japan for about 117 bucks.