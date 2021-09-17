102 new positive cases Albany County’s Sept. 17 COVID report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, September 16, 70.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 64.8% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 81.6%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 27,775 to date, with 102 new positive cases identified since Thursday, September 16. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 79.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.6%, and the Capital Region’s average rate is now down to 4.3%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 25 had close contacts to positive cases, 69 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, five reported traveling out of state and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 498 active cases in the county, up from 461 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 977 from 913. So far 87,296 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 27,277 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 63 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Thursday, September 16, and 36 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of two. There are currently seven patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Thursday, September 16. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 400 since the outbreak began.

“Today marks the second consecutive day that more than 100 new cases of COVID were identified within a 24-hour period. This shows that the spread of the virus doesn’t seem to be slowing down, and we know that even vaccinated individuals can still spread it without actually getting sick,” said County Executive McCoy. “Everyone can play a role in helping us beat COVID-19 for good – whether it’s getting the shot, encouraging others to get the shot, or wearing a mask while indoors and at large outdoor gatherings, especially as we welcome back PearlPalooza to Albany tomorrow.”