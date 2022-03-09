SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Public Library (SCPL) will receive a $10,000 competitive federal humanities grant to help the Library recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The library has been selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide to receive funding from the American Library Association (ALA): Humanities Grants for Libraries.

Funding from the Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will help the library anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution. Officials said the money will assist in delivering excellent programs and services related to culture, history, literature, and other humanitarian programs.

SCPL plans to use funds to invite guest speakers to support humanities efforts in addition to purchasing museum passes, support staffing, and programming from book discussions to film discussions. More than 370 libraries applied for the competitive NEH grant, said the ALA.

Nationwide, Libraries were chosen with an emphasis on reaching historically underserved and/or rural communities. Officials said libraries were selected through a competitive, peer-reviewed application process to include public libraries, academic/college libraries, K-12 libraries, in addition to tribal, special, and prison libraries.