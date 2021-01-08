1,000 New York National Guard members deploy to Washington D.C. early

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York National Guard is preparing to deploy early to Washington D.C.

On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo announced he is deploying 1,000 NY National guard members to Washington D.C. for up to two weeks. NY National Guard members are always ready and it was no surprise to them about being deployed after the Wednesday riots on Capitol Hill.

Every four years, NY National Guard members attend the presidential inauguration. However, this year more members are heading to Washington a little bit earlier; members are being deployed this weekend.

“Even as the events were unfolding yesterday, we knew that there would probably be an increase in the amount of support of that might be asked for in D.C. We still knew we were going to be providing a force package to help out for the inaugural ceremony. What we’ve done now is we ensure that peace is large enough and will be arriving soon enough,” says Col. Richard Goldenberg, Public affairs officer for New York National Guard. NY National Guard members, they will arrive to D.C. early next week and will stay during Biden’s inauguration.

On Thursday evening, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan was part of a video conference call with other mayors and law enforcement across the country to discuss ways to be ready and responsive if violence were to break out in other cities.

“I think that when we look at what happened in Washington D.C., the concern there was that clearly the Capitol Police were not prepared and we’re not ready for what happened and it fell on the D.C. Police to have to go in and help to quail that situation,” says Mayor Sheehan.

Mayor Sheehan says she’s confident that the Albany Police Department will always be prepared if riots were to arise in the Capital City. “I get questions from residents quite a bit about issues and concerns around safety. I think especially since 9/11, there have been a high of concerns about terrorism, now the threat is domestic terrorism unfortunately. We have always worked very well with our partners at the State and Federal. We have a police department for whom protests are just another day of the week,” says Mayor Sheehan.