ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, community members with Make the Road New York marched with more than 1,000 workers and elected officials in Albany, to rally for additional state funding of unemployment benefits for excluded workers. Protestors are demanding an additional $3 billion in the state budget for excluded workers who are ineligible for compensation if they lose a job or earnings.

Officials said this wave of demonstrations comes as the pressure for lawmakers to provide additional funding of the ‘Excluded Workers Fund’ and to retain ‘Coverage for All’ rises ahead of the March 31 budget deadline. Community members joined protestors in a march, which will be followed by a rally in East Capitol Park. Protestors are calling for a permanent alternative program that would provide unemployment insurance for excluded workers, as well as health insurance coverage for undocumented immigrants.

In addition, demonstrators are asking for additional expanded legislation of the ‘Excluded Workers Fund’ (A9037 / S8165) that would allow for the state’s most vulnerable workers’ eligibility to access compensation if they lose a job or income. This legislation would affect three sets of workers including undocumented workers, documented workers paid off the books at certain employers, and self-employed workers making limited income.

Officials said workers are also calling for $345 million in the final state budget to be used for ‘Coverage for All’ (S1572A) to create state-funded health coverage for over 150,000 low-income New Yorkers, currently barred from health insurance due to their immigration status. This they said is a critical step towards a healthier New York by expanding comprehensive and affordable health care coverage to everyone in the state.