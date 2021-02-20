100+ year local legacy continues as Tiny Diney restaurant opens in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes is continuing a century long legacy of a well-known diner.

The legacy continues with the official opening of the Cohoes landmark under new ownership with a new name, the Tiny Diney.

It is tucked in Cohoes downtown shopping district. Breakfast sandwiches will be available for carry-out and the owner, Robilee McIntyre, is exploring options for “car-hop” service. The diner has been decorated to reflect it’s history by restoring the tile floors and the ceilings. The seating booths have been rebuilt and additional seating capacity has been added to accommodate up to a 20 people at one time.

“There’s some pressure there I will say that, I’m happy to be here, I’m happy there’s stuff here from every incarnation of this diner, we have rehabbed the coffee machine, the counters are original, I think its exciting to be nostalgic and start something brand new and given the chance to re-event it,” said McIntyre.

The Tiny Diney will be open Thursday thru Sunday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.